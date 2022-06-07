Eric Bischoff has high praise for AEW star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eric Bischoff says that MJF is in a universe all to his own in AEW.

During his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked in detail about MJF as a star and the situation between him and Tony Khan.

“In my opinion, MJF is without peer,” Eric Bischoff said. “He is so good. There are a handful, one or two people in WWE who are capable of catching up to that, but there aren’t many. He’s in a universe all his own, in my opinion.

“Where is this one going to go? I have no idea if it’s real, if it’s not, if it’s scripted. I have an opinion and it was probably something that started out as very, very real and then they woke up one day and then both of them were painted into a corner and it was like, how the hell do we get out of this? That’s just an opinion. I don’t know if I’m right or wrong, don’t care actually because the journey and potential for this journey is off the frickin’ charts. In my opinion, it would be the first time that situation has existed in AEW.”

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF spoke in the ring with a live microphone and ran down Tony Khan and AEW. His mic was cut eventually and the segment ended.

MJF lost to Wardlow at Double or Nothing.

