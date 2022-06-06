Bryan Danielson reportedly out one to two weeks with injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson will reportedly be out of action in AEW for one to two weeks.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Danielson’s injury is said to be nothing serious and that he’d miss a couple weeks of action. The report indicates that the injury took place at Double or Nothing during the Anarchy in the Arena match between his Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz against The Jericho Appreciation Society. Danielson missed a meet and greet event over the weekend because the injury prevented him from flying.

There is no word as to what the injury specifically is. Danielson has a notable and well-documented history of concussions, but there is no indication that that is what this is.

Bryan Danielson lost Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. He’s been a part of AEW for nearly a year now and has had memorable matches with Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page, and others.

There is no word on what Danielson’s exact return date is at this time.

CATCH-UP: AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 6/3: Opening tag shines, commentary wizardry a miss, more