AEW has announced additional steps in how they will crown an Interim World Champion in what is now being called the AEW World Championship Eliminator Series in a press release issued on Twitter.

C.M. Punk announced on Rampage he would need time off for surgery on his foot. After some initial confusion about whether or not AEW was forcing Punk to relinquish the title in part due to Chris Jericho mentioning on commentary that Punk was going to have to relinquish the title, it was announced during the main event by Excalibur that a battle royal would be held to kick off Dynamite on June 8. The battle royal winner will be the first stage in the World Championship Eliminator Series.

The winner of the battle royal will then face Jon Moxley in the main event later in the show to determine the first participant in the Interim AEW World Championship match at the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26 in the second stage of the World Championship Eliminator Series.

AEW announced that the third stage will be to determine the other participant in the Interim World Championship match at Forbidden Door. The press release states that the third stage will see Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s Dominion PPV on June 12 in an AEW World Title eliminator match with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to wrestle for the Interim AEW World Championship.

The winner of the Interim World Championship will be determined at the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26 in the fourth and final stage of the eliminator series.

