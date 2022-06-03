SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will be crowning an Interim Champion at the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26 after CM Punk’s announcement on Rampage.

Punk announced during Rampage tonight that he is injured and needs surgery on his foot. Punk came to the ring to a loud ovation from the crowd that chanted his name. He said he didn’t want to come to the ring and every bone in his body had been telling him to stay home. He said he stayed because he had promised the fans he would wrestle until the wheels fell off.

Punk went on to say that a couple of things are broken, the biggest of which is his heart. He said that he could still go on a run and the wheels are still there, but one is broken. He said this is just a bump in the road and he promised the fans he would return. Punk said he doesn’t want to hold AEW up and listed people like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as options to fill his shoes.

Punk said he told Tony Khan he would relinquish the title, but he went on to say that Tony told him that this is just a bump in the road. Punk said he needed to hear that from Khan. Punk went on to promise not to let doubt creep in as he recovers. He said his return would be bigger than this setback.

Punk is not relinquishing the AEW World Championship despite being injured. Later on Rampage during the main event, it was announced that on the June 8 edition of Dynamite, the show would open with with a Battle Royale. It was announced that the winner of that match would face off against Jon Moxley in the main event for a shot at the Interim Championship at Forbidden Door.

