Arn Anderson now owns Four Horsemen trademark

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Arn Anderson is officially the proud owner of the Four Horsemen trademark. Anderson revealed the news in a statement on Twitter.

Anderson is currently a part of AEW and was the former manager of Cody Rhodes. He also has a weekly podcast aptly named, Arn, with Conrad Thompson.

The Four Horsemen are scheduled to reunite at Starrcast 5 in Nashville, TN over Summerslam weekend. That weekend, Ric Flair is scheduled to get in the ring and wrestle his final match.

CATCH-UP: John Cena says Theory is his favorite WWE superstar, Theory responds