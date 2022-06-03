News Ticker

Arn Anderson now owns Four Horsemen trademark

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 3, 2022

Arn Anderson photo
Arn Anderson is officially the proud owner of the Four Horsemen trademark. Anderson revealed the news in a statement on Twitter.

Anderson is currently a part of AEW and was the former manager of Cody Rhodes. He also has a weekly podcast aptly named, Arn, with Conrad Thompson.

The Four Horsemen are scheduled to reunite at Starrcast 5 in Nashville, TN over Summerslam weekend. That weekend, Ric Flair is scheduled to get in the ring and wrestle his final match.

