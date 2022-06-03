FREE PODCAST 6/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #176 (5-28-92) of the PWTorch including Kip Frey gone from WCW, Watts promotes Ross, more WCW changes to come, Summerslam to London, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the twenty-first episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing the latest WCW news including Kip Frey gone from WCW, Jim Ross getting a promotion and more WCW changes, Part 2 of Wade’s Torch Talk with Bill Watts, what’s on tap for Beach Blast ‘92, Summerslam potentially heading to London, territory news, and much more.

