FREE PODCAST 6/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #176 (5-28-92) of the PWTorch including Kip Frey gone from WCW, Watts promotes Ross, more WCW changes to come, Summerslam to London, more (147 min.)

June 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the twenty-first episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing the latest WCW news including Kip Frey gone from WCW, Jim Ross getting a promotion and more WCW changes, Part 2 of Wade’s Torch Talk with Bill Watts, what’s on tap for Beach Blast ‘92, Summerslam potentially heading to London, territory news, and much more.

