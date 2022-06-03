John Cena says Theory is his favorite WWE superstar, Theory responds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena revealed in a Tik Tok interview video that Theory is his favorite WWE Superstar that is currently on the roster. Cena also said that Theory was one WWE Superstar that needed an attitude adjustment as well.

Theory responded shortly after the video clip hit social media and said “Stop playing dress up and do something then, John Cena.”

Theory has spoken about the impact John Cena has had on his career and the fact that he’d love to face him in the ring. Cena last appeared for WWE at last year’s Summerslam event in Las Vegas. Cena lost to Roman Reigns in the main event with Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Theory is currently the WWE United States Champion. Theory lost to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, but then helped Mr. McMahon beat him right after. For his troubles, Theory took a memorable Stunner from Steve Austin, who walked out to save McAfee from a prolonged attack.

WWE announced this week that they would be celebrating Cena this month as it’s his 20th anniversary with the company. Cena is a 16-time world champion.

