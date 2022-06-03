6/3 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Usos vs. Riddle & Nakamura for tag team titles, Madcap returns, Six-Pack Challenge for Rousey title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 3, 2022

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY’S SHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-The Smackdown opening theme aired.

-Michael Cole and Pat McAfee introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. They previewed the key advertised matches.

-New Day made their ring entrance. Xavier Woods was back with both the trombone and a king outfit. They got the corwd interacting with them about the local university. Kofi Kingston acted surprised and unimpressed that Sheamus & Ridge Holland call themselves The Brawling Brutes now. Xavier introduced Drew McIntyre and thanked him for getting them back on the winning track last week.

McIntyre came out with his sword. He the the fans, “We are loud tonight.” He sent a “special shoutout to someone watching at home.” New Day did owl “who” noises. He said that somebody is Big E. He said he knows what it’s like to be sitting at home all alone, thinking people have forgotten about him. He said the Big E chant that was about to break hout will show nobody has forgotten about him. He said until E comes back, they can count on Big D. He was about to explain why he’s called Big D, but Xavier and Kofi interrupted him and said it’s a family show. “We walk the line, but you’re going to take it too far,” K0fi said.

Drew wore a “Kneel to the Steel” t-shirt. They asked him to explain that. He talked about how you need to get on your knees. Xavier and Kofi again cut him off. They then presented him with a colorful gift box for his birthday. Fans chanted, “Happy Birthday!” Drew held up a cloth that said “Big E” on it.