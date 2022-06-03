6/3 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Riddle/Nakamura vs. Usos for Tag Team titles, Women’s Six Pack Challenge for number one contendership, Moss returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 3, 2022

COLUMBUS, OH AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the Smackdown intro video. Afterwards, they showed a wide crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. He then threw to Pat McAfee who talked up tonight’s main event, the Usos against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. They showed a short video and a graphic for the match. They then showed a graphic for the Women’s Six Pack Challenge match as Cole hyped it.

-The New Day’s music hit and they made their entrance. They cut to the announce table. McAfee said tonight is a celebration of Michael Cole as it’s his twenty-five year anniversary. He said Cole has missed two shows in that time. Cole thanked him and threw to a video recap of the New Day and Drew McIntyre’s victory over the Brawling Brutes last week.

-Xavier Woods had the mic. He went for the cheap hometown pop, Kofi Kingston then did the same. The crowd was very loud for them. Woods said they want to talk about victory. The crowd then started the “O-H-I-O” chant. Kingston mentioned Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. Woods interrupted and informed Kingston they’re called the Brawling Brutes. Kingston continued, he said they’re back in the winner’s column due to the help of Drew McIntyre. Woods introduced McIntyre and then his music hit and he made his entrance. Cole said “it’s a Drew day, yes, it is.”

-McIntyre took the mic. He wanted to give a shout out to someone watching at home. The New Day asked “who, who, who”. McIntyre called out Big E. He said he needs to hear a loud “Big E” chant to show no one has forgotten about him. McIntyre said he will continue to send him pictures to keep him going. McIntyre said he missed a few weeks of Smackdown, but he’s going to call his shot right now. He said he’s going to win the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. McIntyre then referred to himself as Big D. He started to say “Big D always goes in” but the New Day cut him off. The New Day then got a rainbow colored box and presented it to McIntyre as a gift. McIntyre said his birthday is on Monday. The crowd chanted “happy birthday” as McIntyre opened the box. It was a very small multicolored “kilt” that said “Big D”.

-The Brawling Brutes came out. They said they weren’t ready for McIntyre last week. Sheamus said if they had another chance things would be different. Butch rushed the ring and was tossed back out. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: That segment was cringe worthy in so many ways. McIntyre needs to get away from the New Day as soon as he possibly can. He’s now a goof? Is that the deal? What happened to that badass Scottish guy who was WWE champion for months at a time? There’s nothing good that can come from this for him. And as far as the Brutes go, I thought we were done with this? The ending of Smackdown last week was so definitive. The babyfaces won, the heels lost. No one cheated. Why can’t this feud just end? Oh, I know. There’s nothing else for any of these guys to do.)

(1) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & DREW McINTYRE vs. BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus, Butch, & Ridge Holland)

Sheamus hit the Ten Beats on Woods, then tagged in Butch who continued the move. Woods countered Butch with a jawbreaker then tagged in Kingston. They doubleteamed Butch which ended with a splash from Kingston for a near fall. Woods tagged back in and the New Day took turns kicking Butch. Woods then hit a senton on Butch for another near fall. Woods ran at Butch but Butch got his feet up and Holland tagged in. Holland tackled Woods at the knees, then took him to the corner where he tagged in Sheamus. Sheamus punched at Woods, then tagged in Butch. Butch stomped at the hand of Woods, then tagged in Sheamus. Woods recovered and rolled away from Sheamus. Kingston tagged in. He took Butch and Holland off the apron and dove at Sheamus, but Sheamus reversed. Kingston took control again and hit a crossbody followed by a Boom Drop. Kingston went to the corner, but Butch grabbed his foot. McIntyre attacked Butch on the outside. Sheamus took over on Kingston. Kingston recovered and Woods joined him. Woods and Kingston dumped Sheamus and Holland to the outside. They then dove over the top rope and took out both guys.