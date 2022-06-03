VIP AUDIO 6/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Heydorn: Forbidden Door/Chicago sights and sounds, best random feuds with great chemistry, game-planning post-Vince WWE, a what-if featuring Scott Hall, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The Midwest Express are back! Rich Fann and Zack Heydorn chat about things to do and eat in Chicago if you’re in town for Forbidden Door at the end of the month, some Triple H and WWE overall questions involving future plans and best case scenarios, and tag teams or feuds that were thrown together that they liked. They finish with a what-if involving Scott Hall, New Japan, and 1996.

