Jay White will no longer be working with Impact Wrestling.

PWInsider is reporting that White will be taken off Impact television after months of being a part of the product. White first appeared for Impact Wrestling last summer and most recently led his Bullet Club faction against Honor No More. The report indicates that the reasoning for his removal isn’t due to issues of any kind, but simple due to White having more dates to work for New Japan.

White is a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. In addition to appearing on Impact television, White has popped up on AEW TV on a handful of occasions including the announcement of the Forbidden Door supershow PPV event between New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW in Chicago on June 26.

This week on AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. C.M. Punk would take place at the Forbidden Door event. A match for White has not been announced at this time.

