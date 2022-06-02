SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JUNE 2, 2022 (RECORDED)

KISSIMMEE, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK EVENT CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Deonna Purrazzo, Trey Miguel, Eddie Edwards, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s show.

-The weekly opened aired and said “This is TNA Impact” before showing clips of current stars and the TNA Impact logo.

-Deonna Purrazzo walked to ringside and joined Tom Hannifan on commentary. Hannifan explained that Matthew Rehwoldt was preparing for his match against Rich Swann.

(1) MIA YIM vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Tasha Steelz)

They had a standoff and Evans pushed Mia down. Mia came back with a rana and a series of knees and forearms. Evans threw Mia into the ropes and gave her a DDT. Evans took control of the match and suplexed Mia. Evans put Mia in a chin lock. Evans powerbombed Mia for a two count. Evans missed a leg drop. Mia made a comeback. Evans slammed Mia.

Evans ran into the ring post. Mia made another comeback and gave Evans a German suplex, a dropkick, and a cannonball. Mia slapped Evans. Evans gave Mia a Samoan Drop. Evans gave Mia a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Fans chanted for MIa. Mia moved and Evans fell through the ropes to the floor.

Mia kicked Evans. Tasha attacked Mia on the apron while the referee was distracted. Jordynne Grace ran to ringside and fought with Evans. Mia got the pin on Evans.

WINNER: Mia Yim in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I expected Mia Yim to dominate the match but it was back and forth throughout and really picked up at the end. Good momentum for Mia going into the Queen of the Mountain match.)

-Hannifan appeared on camera. He plugged Slammiversary and ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Eddie Edwards was shown backstage from “earlier today” talking to Shark Boy. Shark Boy asked if Eddie should be showing more respect. Eddie attacked Shark Boy and pushed him against the door. Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted walked in to stand up for Shark Boy. Eddie talked about the TNA guys sticking together. Eddie told them to enjoy their reunion because at Slammiversary, Honor No More was going to bring it to an end. [c]

-The Influence was walking backstage. They ran into Rosemary, who was sitting on a ladder. They asked if Rosemary could use some cheering up. They bragged about being the tag team champions. They gave Rosemary a makeup kit to cheer her up. Rosemary told them to keep it because they would need it after they bit their pretty faces off. Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve walked up and the Influence took off.

(2) BLAKE CHRISTIAN vs. KENNY KING (w/Honor No More)

King put his spot in the Ultimate X match on the line in this match. Trey Miguel joined Hannifan on commentary. Blake offered to shake hands but King punched him. King punched and kicked Blake in the corner. Blake used his speed to get a series of moves on King. King rolled to the outside. They fought on the outside. Blake got back in the ring and did a dive on King to the outside. [c]

King had Blake in a submission. King put Blake in another stretch submission. Blake made a comeback and dropkicked King. Blake suplexed King and got a two count. Blake splashed King for another two count. King kicked Blake in the back, then followed with a blockbuster for a two count. King kicked Blake and gave him a spinebuster.

Blake made a comeback. They fought on the apron. Blake splashed King from the top rope while King was laying on the top rope. Blake got a two count before King grabbed the rope to stop the count. Blake punched King to the mat. Blake did a series of moves on King, including a unique rollup. Blake went for a 450 splash but King got his knees up. King gave Blake a German suplex followed by a slam for the pin.

WINNER: Kenny King in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. King is a good heel and Blake always impresses in his Impact appearances. I would love to see Blake added as a permanent member of the Impact roster.)

-Video package of Jack Evans in action. His appearances in AEW were shown. A graphic aired showing that Evans was added to the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. [c]

-Bhupinder Gujjar thanked W. Morrissey backstage. Morrissey told Gujjar it wasn’t so bad to have someone having your back. Gujjar said he would be there for Morrissey. The camera panned to show PCO screaming and making noise.

(3) RICH SWANN vs. MATTHEW REHWOLDT

Swann was announced as the Digital Media champion (which may have been a late voiceover). Footage was shown from a Wrestling Revolver show of Swann beating Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title, but Cardona taking the belt after the match. Fans chanted for Swann. The test of strength led to Swann dancing.

Swann dropkicked Rehwoldt. They fought on the apron. Rehwoldt threw Swann into the post. Rehwoldt stomped Swann from the ropes and got a two count. Rehwoldt taunted Swann. Swann made a comeback with kicks and a neckbreaker. Swann gave Rehwoldt a rana off the top rope. Rehwoldt got a two count after a slam. Swann gave Rehwoldt a cutter. Swann hit the Phoenix Splash and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Rich Swann in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They kept it short but it was a fun match and seemingly the end to this brief feud.)

-Footage from BTI of Alisha Edwards beating Renee Michelle. Masha Slamovich walked to the ring and gave Alisha an envelope.

-Gia Miller interviewed Alisha. Alisha revealed that Masha gave her a picture of Alisha with a red “X” through it. Gisele Shaw walked up and said she knows what it means — she said it meant that Masha was going to kill her.

-The Good Brothers walked to the ring. Karl Anderson bragged about his skinny jeans. He said the Good Brothers would get a title match against the Briscoes at Slammiversary. He talked about their own accomplishments. They also talked about the Briscoes accomplishments, but said they didn’t add up to what the Good Brothers have done. They mocked the Briscoes, saying they won contests for chickens and farming.

They showed a video of the Good Brothers Top Ten accomplishments in Impact. They counted down. From number six down was them beating the Briscoes. As they were about to reveal number one, the Briscoes music played and they walked to the ring.

Jay said the Good Brothers were soft. He said that the Briscoes grind every day. Mark talked about working on the farm. Mark said the Good Brothers were pampered. Jay talked about getting up every morning and working. Anderson said he was about to show everyone their number one moment. He asked for a drum roll, then revealed it was the time they beat the Briscoes.

The Briscoes said they have the belts and Good Brothers don’t. Both teams brawled. The Briscoes got the best of it and the Good Brothers fled up the ramp.

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander about facing Eric Young at Slammiversary. Alexander said he didn’t have time to be concerned. He talked about Eric’s accomplishments. Alexander said he needed to prepare for the biggest match in his career. Deaner walked in . He said that Alexander should be very concerned then walked off. Joe Doering walked in too. Doering and Deaner attacked Alexander but he fought them off. Security held back Eric Young. [c]

-Hannifan plugged upcoming Impact live dates and there was a graphic on the screen.

-Backstage, Alexander asked Scott D’Amore for a match against Joe Doering next week. Scott told him to focus on Eric Young. Scott agreed to give him the match.

(4) HEATH & RHINO vs. MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT (w/Eddie Edwards)

Eddie joined Hannifan on commentary. Rhino and Bennett started the match. Heath and Rhino double teamed Bennett. Heath and Rhino had the advantage on Taven. Taven and Bennett reground on the outside. [c]

Taven and Bennett double teamed Heath and kept the advantage on him. Heath threw Bennett out of the ring, fought off Taven, and eventually made the tag to Rhino. Rhino ran wild on Taven and Bennett. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Taven gave Rhino the Climax and got the pin.

WINNERS: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in 11:00.

After the match, the rest of Honor No More ran in and attacked Rhino and Heath. They attacked Rhino’s ankle with a chair before Frankie Kazarian and the Motor City Machine Guns ran in for the save. Rhino screamed in pain. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag match that was mostly a setup for the angle at the end. Taven & Bennett would be a good choice to go after the tag team titles after Slammiversary.)

-A replay of the Rhino angle was shown, followed by footage of Rhino on a stretcher being put in an ambulance. Scott D’Amore and Heath helped. The Machine Guns and Kazarian looked on too. Sabin demanded a match against Honor No More. Scott said they could find two members to team with to take on Honor No More at Slammiversary, but they had to have a history with Impact.

-Hannifan was shown at ringside and ran down the matches for Slammiversary. The matches for next week include:

Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

Mike Bennett & Matt Taven & Eddie Edwards vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Frankie Kazarian

-Moose walked to the ring for his match. [c]

(5) MOOSE & STEVE MACLIN vs. W. MORRISSEY & PCO

Maclin’s and Morrissey’s ring entrances took place during the commercial. PCO has new dramatic music. Matthew Rehwoldt returned to commentary. Maclin and PCO started the match. Morrissey and Moose faced off next. Moose and Morrissey exchanged hard chops. PCO chopped Moose. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Morrissey and PCO got the best of it.

Morrissey choked Moose in the corner. Moose clipped Morrissey when he was distracted by Maclin. Maclin stomped Morrissey and gave his leg a DDT. Maclin continued to attack Morrissey’s leg. Moose worked on Morrissey’s leg as well. Morrissey finally made the tag to PCO, who cleaned house. PCO gave Maclin a senton on the apron. Fans chanted for PCO.

PCO gave Moose a belly-to-belly suplex and a headbutt from the ropes. Maclin broke up the pin attempt. PCO threw Maclin and Moose out of the ring. PCO did a dive onto Moose and Maclin on the floor. Fans chanted for PCO again. PCO missed a moonsault from the top rope. Moose and PCO clotheslined each other.

Morrissey tagged in. Moose dropkicked Morrissey. PCO clotheslined Moose over the top rope. Maclin did a dive on PCO on the floor. Maclin gave Morrissey a DDT and got the pin.

WINNERS: Moose & Steve Maclin in 11:00.

PCO attacked Maclin after the match. Moose gave PCO a spear. The lights went out. When they came back on, Sami Callihan was in the ring. He hit Moose with a bat and knocked him down. Sami celebrated afterwards.

(D.L.’s Take: Action packed match. PCO continues to be a crowd favorite. Big victory for Maclin. The Sami/Moose feud continues.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The road to Slammiversary continues. Not the most newsworthy show, but it was a fun and easy watch. Honor No More continues to have momentum going into Slammiversary. The Blake Christian vs. Kenny King match was a pleasant surprise. The addition of Jack Evans to the Ultimate X match is a plus. Solid main event. According to news reports, this was Morrissey’s last appearance in Impact.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S IMPACT REPORT: 5/26 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Shelley vs. Miguel, more