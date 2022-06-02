FREE PODCAST 6/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss Maki Itoh vs. Mia Yim, Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Shelley with a very controversial spot, Masha Slamovich vs. Miyu, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are ready to stop and smell the roses.. ROSELAND, that is, as we travel to Portland Oregon for Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 3 and check out Maki Itoh vs. Mia Yim, Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Shelley with a very controversial spot, Masha Slamovich vs. Miyu Yamashita in a great hard hitting affair, a very scary moment involving Willow Nightengale, a look at the overuse of the middle finger in wrestling and a lot more. Then for VIP listeners it’s off to Vegas for a pop in on GCW’s Downward Spiral and Chris Bey vs Mike Bailey and Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver facing Gringo Loco and ASF.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO