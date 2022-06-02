FREE PODCAST 6/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Making sense of the MJF promo and weekend events, HIAC preview, reviews of Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, IYH preview, NJPW (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss these topics:

Lengthy analysis of the MJF promo on Dynamite, what is a work and what was a shoot, who was helped and who was hurt, and how this all affects other wrestlers in AEW.

Full review of Dynamite.

Full review of Rampage.

Full review of WWE Smackdown

Full review of WWE Raw

Full preview of the WWE Hell in a Cell PLE

Full review of NXT and a preview of NXT In Your House

The latest on the New Japan Best of the Super Juniors

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO