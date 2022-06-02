FREE PODCAST 6/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Making sense of the MJF promo and weekend events, HIAC preview, reviews of Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, IYH preview, NJPW (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss these topics:
- Lengthy analysis of the MJF promo on Dynamite, what is a work and what was a shoot, who was helped and who was hurt, and how this all affects other wrestlers in AEW.
- Full review of Dynamite.
- Full review of Rampage.
- Full review of WWE Smackdown
- Full review of WWE Raw
- Full preview of the WWE Hell in a Cell PLE
- Full review of NXT and a preview of NXT In Your House
- The latest on the New Japan Best of the Super Juniors
