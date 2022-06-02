FREE PODCAST 6/2 – WKPWP Smackdown + Impact Post-Shows – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-30-2017) Shane McMahon in MITB, Jinder’s win, Nakamura’s debut, on-site report, Scott Steiner return (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-30-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Ring Rust Radio’s Mike Chiari discuss tonight’s Smackdown including the latest with Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title reign, Randy Orton’s promo, the push of Shinsuke Nakamura so far, the set-up and announcement of the MITB Women’s match, Dolph Ziggler’s surprise win over A.J. Styles and what it might mean, and more with caller and email contributions.

Then in a bonus flashback, we jump back to the Impact Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-2-17) with PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek who talk about that Thursday’s Impact Wrestling which included Alberto El Patron becoming no. 1 contender for the Impact Title, Low Ki retaining the X Division Title over Andrew Everett, Moose retaining the Grand Championship against Eli Drake, and more. They also discuss Impact going back on the road, and what could be in store for Slammiversary the next month.

