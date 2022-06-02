News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lots of MJF questions from many fascinating angles, Cornette-AEW, Malikai Black, Forbidden Door announce team, Jericho’s political views, AEW vs. WWE coverage, more (76 min.)

June 2, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Is Wade unfairly soft on WWE and hard on AEW in his analysis?
  • Is MJF acting like Kirk Cousins?
  • Would Jim Cornette have helped AEW if he worked with Tony Khan and would he have lasted?
  • Would Tony Khan trade MJF to WWE in exchange for another wrestler, if so who, and would it be legal?
  • Is it good business for Tony to give MJF a raise over the next 18 months given what’s happened in the last few weeks?
  • Is MJF a “Cody Rhodes Guy” and could Cody be actively recruiting wrestlers from AEW?
  • Should Malikai Black have stayed solo and would he be in a better position?
  • Why do we hear copyrighted music in the background on sporting events but pro wrestling can’t do that?
  • Who should do play-by-play on the Forbidden Door event?
  • Is the MJF promo approach actually low risk/high reward given that AEW has an established viewership floor, but so much room to grow from creating a buzz?
  • When do you believe the MJF situation turned from a shoot to a work?
  • Did MJF include too many truths in his rant if his genuine goal was to get heel heat?
  • Does Chris Jericho’s political affiliations change how you evaluate and enjoy his work in pro wrestling? How do you get past that when watching other wrestlers?
  • After the vague Hangman Page promo about facing C.M. Punk last week setting up a potential AEW Originals vs. Ex-WWE guys storyline, could MJF disappear for a little bit and then make a surprise return on the pro-AEW side of that whole deal, presumably as a babyface?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*