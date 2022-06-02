VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lots of MJF questions from many fascinating angles, Cornette-AEW, Malikai Black, Forbidden Door announce team, Jericho’s political views, AEW vs. WWE coverage, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Is Wade unfairly soft on WWE and hard on AEW in his analysis?

Is MJF acting like Kirk Cousins?

Would Jim Cornette have helped AEW if he worked with Tony Khan and would he have lasted?

Would Tony Khan trade MJF to WWE in exchange for another wrestler, if so who, and would it be legal?

Is it good business for Tony to give MJF a raise over the next 18 months given what’s happened in the last few weeks?

Is MJF a “Cody Rhodes Guy” and could Cody be actively recruiting wrestlers from AEW?

Should Malikai Black have stayed solo and would he be in a better position?

Why do we hear copyrighted music in the background on sporting events but pro wrestling can’t do that?

Who should do play-by-play on the Forbidden Door event?

Is the MJF promo approach actually low risk/high reward given that AEW has an established viewership floor, but so much room to grow from creating a buzz?

When do you believe the MJF situation turned from a shoot to a work?

Did MJF include too many truths in his rant if his genuine goal was to get heel heat?

Does Chris Jericho’s political affiliations change how you evaluate and enjoy his work in pro wrestling? How do you get past that when watching other wrestlers?

After the vague Hangman Page promo about facing C.M. Punk last week setting up a potential AEW Originals vs. Ex-WWE guys storyline, could MJF disappear for a little bit and then make a surprise return on the pro-AEW side of that whole deal, presumably as a babyface?

