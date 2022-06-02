VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lots of MJF questions from many fascinating angles, Cornette-AEW, Malikai Black, Forbidden Door announce team, Jericho’s political views, AEW vs. WWE coverage, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Is Wade unfairly soft on WWE and hard on AEW in his analysis?
- Is MJF acting like Kirk Cousins?
- Would Jim Cornette have helped AEW if he worked with Tony Khan and would he have lasted?
- Would Tony Khan trade MJF to WWE in exchange for another wrestler, if so who, and would it be legal?
- Is it good business for Tony to give MJF a raise over the next 18 months given what’s happened in the last few weeks?
- Is MJF a “Cody Rhodes Guy” and could Cody be actively recruiting wrestlers from AEW?
- Should Malikai Black have stayed solo and would he be in a better position?
- Why do we hear copyrighted music in the background on sporting events but pro wrestling can’t do that?
- Who should do play-by-play on the Forbidden Door event?
- Is the MJF promo approach actually low risk/high reward given that AEW has an established viewership floor, but so much room to grow from creating a buzz?
- When do you believe the MJF situation turned from a shoot to a work?
- Did MJF include too many truths in his rant if his genuine goal was to get heel heat?
- Does Chris Jericho’s political affiliations change how you evaluate and enjoy his work in pro wrestling? How do you get past that when watching other wrestlers?
- After the vague Hangman Page promo about facing C.M. Punk last week setting up a potential AEW Originals vs. Ex-WWE guys storyline, could MJF disappear for a little bit and then make a surprise return on the pro-AEW side of that whole deal, presumably as a babyface?
