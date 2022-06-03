MJF promo from AEW Dynamite reportedly didn’t go as planned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The MJF promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite reportedly didn’t go off quite as it was planned to.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that MJF was set to cut a heel promo and then have the microphone cut out halfway through in an effort to mirror Brian Pillman’s famous “shoot” promos in WCW. Instead, MJF spoke for nearly ten minutes before the mic went dead and the segment wrapped up.

The report indicates that MJF getting cheered was unexpected, but that C.M. Punk walking down the ramp during to confront him after the mic went dead and while the show was at commercial break did go according to what had been planned out.

MJF’s promo took major shots at AEW, Tony Khan, and the disrespect he’s felt due to not being compensated to the level of which his value to the company demands. MJF swore multiple times and screamed the F-word, which prompted the mic to get cut and the show to fade into break.

MJF no-showed and AEW Fan Fest meet and greet over the weekend ahead of Double or Nothing. He’s been at odds with Tony Khan regarding his contract situation. At Double or Nothing, he lost to Wardlow in a squash like manner and was stretchered out of the arena.

MJF’s contract with AEW is slated to end in January of 2024.

CATCH-UP: Double or Nothing fallout episode of AEW Dynamite increases viewership