Thunder Rosa missed this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to coming down with an illness during the day on Wednesday.

Both The Wrestling Observer and PWInsider are reporting that Rosa did have a segment scheduled on the show, but that it was scrapped after Rosa was sent home because she wasn’t feeling good. The report from PWInsider indicates that Rosa did not suffer an injury at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

At Double or Nothing, Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship. She won the title from Britt Baker at St. Patrick’s Day Slam in March.

Rosa commented on social media saying, she’d be off it for a bit.

I will be off my socials for a couple of days. Please contact my media director for any enquiries @AllenOrozco. But I will be in @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow. ✌🏼 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 2, 2022

