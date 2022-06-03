News Ticker

Reason for Thunder Rosa being absent from AEW Dynamite revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 3, 2022

Thunder Rosa misses Dynamite due to illness
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thunder Rosa missed this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to coming down with an illness during the day on Wednesday.

Both The Wrestling Observer and PWInsider are reporting that Rosa did have a segment scheduled on the show, but that it was scrapped after Rosa was sent home because she wasn’t feeling good. The report from PWInsider indicates that Rosa did not suffer an injury at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

At Double or Nothing, Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship. She won the title from Britt Baker at St. Patrick’s Day Slam in March.

Rosa commented on social media saying, she’d be off it for a bit.

CATCH-UP: MJF promo from AEW Dynamite reportedly didn’t go as planned

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*