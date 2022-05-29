5/29 AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report with star ratings on Hangman vs. Punk, Rosa vs. Deeb, Hardys vs. Bucks, MJF vs. Wardlow

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV REPORT

MAY 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

BUY IN PRE-SHOW

(A) HOOKHAUSSEN (Hook & Danhaussen) vs. TONY NESE & “SMART” MARK STERLING

Nese and Sterling came out first. Sterling was earring a silver and yellow glittery bodysuit. Danhaussen came out next. When Hook came out, he walked past Danhaussen and didn’t acknowledge him. When he entered the ring, he leaned on the top turnbuckle and ignored Danhaussen. Danhaussen stood next to Hook and smiled (which was pretty damn funny) and Hook tried not to break character and show any reaction. Taz said Hook is a team player, but it takes him a while to warn up to partners.

After some early back and forth action, Hook suplexed Nese and then took over against Sterling. Danhaussen begged for a tag. Hook asked the crowd. They cheered. Hook made the tag. Danhaussen then stood on Sterling’s chest for the three count.

WINNERS: Hookhaussen in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: There wasn’t much to this, but it was harmless fun. Hook is still not showing a well-rounded range of wrestling skills in his very narrowly focused matches. His presence and nonchalant charisma remains unmistakable and marketable.)

-Justin Roberts introduced the commentary team. They talked about how excited they were.

MAIN PPV SHOW

-They went to the announcers on camera. They talked about having four languages of commentary. They showed the German announce team. Excalibur threw to a plug for a sports gambling sponsor.

(1) MJF vs. WARDLOW

MJF came out first. The announcers didn’t hint about any issues with MJF regarding his contract or no-showing a Meet & Greet. MJF gave the fans the up yours arm gesture after taking off his robe. He looked more cut as he ever has. Then they showed Wardlow making his way out of a holding cell backstage, handcuffed and escorted by security to the stage. Ross said Bill Watts once told him athletic big men draw. MJF bailed out to ringside as soon as the bell rang. When Wardlow got his hands on him, he set up a quick powerbomb. MJF slipped free and dropped to ringside. Fans chanted, “He showed up!” to taunt MJF. MJF yelled at a woman in the front row. Ross said MJF is somewhat reminiscent of Roddy Piper in his heyday.

Wardlow grabbed MJF at ringside and set up another powerbomb in the ring. MJF bit Wardlow and then poked his eye. He smiled and applied a side headlock. Wardlow broke free. Fans chanted, “MJF – F— you!” MJF countered Wardlow with a huracanrana. MJF indicated he hurt his leg. Fans chanted “Bullshit!” MJF pulled his ring out of his trunks. The ref caught him in the act and took the ring. Wardlow came up behind a now-worried MJF, who begged off into the corner.

MJF wanted a handshake. Instead, Wardlow powerbombed him. Fans chanted “One more time!” MJF lay on his back as Wardlow played to the crowd. Wardlow gave MJF a second powerbomb. Ross said Wardlow is handling MJF “like a cruiserweight, whatever the hell that is.” Wardlow delivered a third powerbomb. Ross asked how dominating Wardlow will be as his career progresses. Wardlow gave MJF two more quick powerbombs for five total, then stood on his chest. The ref counted two. Wardlow removed his boot and shook his head no. The announcers took joy in his decision.

Wardlow then delivered yet another powerbomb. Ross said neither of these wrestlers will ever forget this moment for a long, long time. Wardlow powerbombed MJF again. Ross said he’s loving the payback. And another. And another quickly. He pulled his straps down and flexed, then delivered one more big one. He stood his chest for the three count. Excalibur said Wardlow is finally free. MJF was rolled from the ring onto a stretcher at ringside. They put him in a neckbrace.

WINNER: Wardlow in 7:00. (*3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: The match that got the most TV build was a 7 minute one-sided squash. It was in some ways satisfying since they built up to it for so long, but it was anticlimactic that MJF was treated like he was beneath Wardlow and just easy fodder, which isn’t how MJF had been previously portrayed in the ring. This feels like a statement that AEW is shifting away from MJF as a top tier wrestler based on behind the scenes happenings in recent days and months. The announcers didn’t even allude to the controversy with MJF behind the scenes in AEW this weekend.)



-Schiavone interviewed Wardlow and announced he has been officially signed and is now All Elite. A graphic appeared on the big screen and the fans cheered.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson w/Brandon Cutler) vs. THE HARDY BROTHERS (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

Caprice Coleman joined the announcers. He said this is like The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. Midnight Rockers (not really; they were of the same generation). The messed around early with some back and forth action,, but nothing too intense. The Bucks got an advantage on Jeff for a while. A few minutes later, all four were down and out at ringside after a Side Effect by Matt Hardy on Matt Jackson.

Back in the ring, Matt tagged in Jeff. Jeff landed a running leap off of Matt’s back with a flying leg to Matt Jackson’s chest. Matt Jackson catapulted Matt Hardy into Jeff. The Bucks then took over briefly. Jeff went for a Swanton a minute later, but Matt Jcakson avoided it and hit a Twist of Fate. Nick then landed a Swanton. Matt Jackson made the quick cover to score a near fall. Fans began chanting, “This is awesome!” The Bucks hit some superkicks next.

Matt and Jeff Hardy sat up kneeling. Matt Hardy trash-talked the Bucks. The Bucks then fired with more superkicks. Then they high-fived each other. The Hardys sat up again and gave them middle fingers. Matt and Jeff both let the Bucks stereo superkick them one after another leading to a near fall. Coleman said the Hardys were showing their hearts and the Bucks were starting to show their frustrations.

Matt Jackson beat up Jeff Hardy at ringside and put him on top of the ringside steps, which were tipped on their side. Nick Jackson climbed to the top rope. Jeff fought free. Matt Hardy gave Nick a sitout Razor’s Edge. Jeff put Matt Jackson on the steps, then climbed to the top rope. He leaped off with a Swanton onto Nick on the steps at ringside. Matt Hardy gave Matt Jackson a Twist of Fate for a believable near fall mid-ring a second later. Jeff landed a Swanton on Nick for the clean win a minute later.

WINNERS: The Hardys in 19:00. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Pretty good some of the time. Jeff Hardy seemed off somehow at various times, which is always concerning for various possible reasons. Some will like the match overall more than me, I strongly suspect. I’m not a fan of wrestlers just asking for superkicks and eating that many, then coming back to win. I suppose it’s more fair to enter this match looking forward to the novelty of these two iconic teams in the ring opposite each other rather than expecting a classic. There’s a lot of wear and tear on everyone in that right right now.)

-They went to The Gunn Club and the Acclaimed partying poolside. Austin Gunn proposed they film everything on the Vegas strip. Then they went to Billy Gunn walking into their hotel room where they were all passed out in cartoonish positions. He told them to sleep well.

(3) JADE CARGILL (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. ANNA JAY – TBS Title match