LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Hangman vs. Punk, MJF vs. Wardlow, Owen Hart Tournament finals, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 REPORT

MAY 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-The show opened cold on a medium shot of the entrance stage. Pyro shot from both sides of the big tron as Jim Ross welcomed fans to the “jam-packed” T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Excalibur talked up show sponsor, Draft Kings. He tossed to a quick promo for the sports-betting site.

-MJF’s music rang out and the Vegas crowd booed loudly. His music played for several moments before Friedman finally emerged from the curtain. He wore a baby blue robe with the words “better than you and you know it” stitched on the wings. The crowd pelted him with an “asshole” chant.

The camera cut backstage, showing Wardlow seated against a plain white wall. Excalibur said Wardlow is being held in the arena’s holding cell. A security guard let Wardlow out, and he marched down the hallway, flanked by a number of security personnel. The crowd continued to jeer MJF as Wardlow made his way toward the stage. He entered with no music to a very warm reception from the crowd. Security removed Wardlow’s cuffs as he rounded the corner toward the ring. The crowd chanted his name. Tony wondered what kind of gameplan MJF would have for the match, given that he’s spent so much time running.

MJF immediately left the ring. Wardlow posed for the crowd. Friedman told the referee to move Wardlow back as he stepped in the ring.

(1) MJF vs. WARDLOW

The referee called for the bell and MJF immediately rolled to the outside. He threw up his arms to a chorus of boos. A “he showed up” chant ensued. MJF gave Wardlow a punch in the back. Wardlow shook it up and hooked Friedman up for a Powerbomb. MJF broke free and rolled to the outside, jawing with fans. Wardlow grabbed MJF by the chin and dragged him back onto the apron. Friedman went for a sunset flip, but Wardlow stood firm. He scooped MJF up for a Powerbomb, but Friedman bit his head. He poked Wardlow in the eye, then grabbed a headlock.

Wardlow and MJF engaged in some quick counters and drop downs. Wardlow looked for a Powerbomb a third time, but MJF slipped out. He dropped to the mat and grabbed at his leg. No one, including the announcers, seemed to buy the injury. MJF retrieved the ring from his tights. The referee saw it and took it away. Friedman began pleading with Wardlow. “I’ll double your pay!” he yelled. “I’ll triple your pay!” Wardlow shrugged. “I’ll quadruple your pay!” Wardlow looked toward the crowd. He shrugged again and offered a hand to MJF. Friedman took it. Wardlow held on and pulled him in, delivering a massive Powerbomb.

MJF was laid out in the center. The crowd chanted “one more time!” Wardlow obliged, he hit a second Powerbomb. Wardlow shook out his shoulders and paced around the ring comfortably. He pointed to the crowd, then grabbed MJF and delivered a third Powerbomb, this time for the opposite side of the arena. He hit a fourth Powerbomb, then a fifth. Wardlow put a boot on MJF’s chest, but stepped away at the count of two. The crowd cheered. He gave MJF a sixth Powerbomb.

Wardlow appeared to have lost count. He scooped MJF and hit a seventh Powerbomb. He smiled and looked around. He settled on a count of ten. Wardlow hit number eight and nine in rapid succession. He took down his singlet straps before the tenth, then put a single boot on MJF’s chest for a three count.

WINNER: Wardlow in 7:34

Tony Schiavone joined Wardlow on the stage for a post-match interview. He said that Tony Khan has informed him that Wardlow is now “All Elite.” The signature graphic appeared on the trons. The crowd awarded him with a big “you deserve it” chant. Wardlow bowed for them. Excalibur said Wardlow is now free of MJF, and free to write his own future.

(LeClair’s Analysis: They teased a competitive match for a moment, but this was a squash. It’s hard to say whether or not this will be the final time we see MJF in an AEW ring, but if it is, he went out making Wardlow look like a million bucks. The crowd desperately wanted to see MJF get destroyed, and that’s exactly what AEW delivered. This wasn’t what you’d consider a “good” match by any means, but it was a fitting and logical end to one of the better built stories in company history.)

-A video packaged aired for the Young Bucks vs. Hardys.