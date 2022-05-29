FREE PODCAST 5/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Steve Austin (5 Yrs Ago): A walk through 25 years ago on Raw when he and HBK won tag titles, assessing Reigns and Seth progress, Takeover, Nakamura, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s May 25, 2017 interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin getting his thoughts on NXT Takeover with a focus on the DIY breakup and the ladder match that preceded it with some compliments and constructive critiques, the Robert Roode vs. Hideo Itami NXT Title match, the Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne UK Title match, and more about the general vibe of NXT compared to WWE. They also talk about the 20 Years Ago This Week episode of Monday Night Raw featuring Steve Austin & Shawn Michaels capturing the WWE Tag Team Titles from Owen Hart & British Bulldog. Steve talks about working with Shawn at the time and the real-life legit tension between them that made its way onto the air and fueled the realism. They also talk about the progress of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, some specific tips for both on how to improve, and the art of selling and showing vulnerability as a kick ass babyface.

Then in the previously VIP Exclusive Aftershow from five years ago (5-25-17), Wade disusses with Steve other topics including Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win, the progress of Baron Corbin as a main event big man and his match with Sami Zayn at Backlash, the Breezango vs. Usos and Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin matches at Backlash, his favorite Canada memories, the changes in leadership in WCW in 1991, and the importance of announcing.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO