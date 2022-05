SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on AEW” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports details on the apparent fracture in the MJF-Tony Khan relationship, the timeline, how WWE fits in, latest going into tonight, and why some suspicion this is a work doesn’t really make sense for those involved.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO