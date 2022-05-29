SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF is not currently at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Double or Nothing.

PWInsider is reporting that as of 3:15 pm EST, MJF was not in the building with only hours until doors for the event open and the pre-show begins. The report indicates that his absence is becoming more of a concern and that AEW removed the Wardlow vs. MJF hype video on their YouTube page.

MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow on the Double or Nothing main card. Both men have been feuding with one another since the AEW Revolution PPV in March.

MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest meet and greet event yesterday and was unreachable by AEW officials. He reportedly purchased a plane ticket to leave Las Vegas, but he did not get on the plane.

Tony Khan and MJF have been at odds over his contract situation in recent months. It was reported earlier this month that he was planning on jumping to WWE when his contract ended in 2024.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Matches include C.M. Punk vs. Adam Page, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb, The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, and more.

