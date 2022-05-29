Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments winners set to receive title belt?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Is the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments going to receive a championship belt as a prize? We’ll find out on tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, but Belts By Dan has posted a Hart themed title belt in a potential tease for what the winners will get.

Belts By Dan has created AEW title belts before, including the recently introduced Scorpio Sky TNT Championship. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti destroyed Sky’s belt and he responded by getting his own design. Dan Lambert presented Sky with the belt on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On the Double or Nothing PPV, Adam Cole will face Samoa Joe in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final. Britt Baker faces Ruby Soho in the women’s final.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Matches on the show include C.M. Punk vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys, and more. According to reports, MJF vs. Wardlow is still happening as well. MJF no-showed a fan fest meet and greet yesterday and his status for the PPV has been questionable since.

