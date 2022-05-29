SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF vs. Wardlow is still on for Double or Nothing.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that as of noon today, the match was still on the lineup for Sunday’s PPV event in Las Vegas. Yesterday, MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest meet and greet event and was unreachable by AEW officials. AEW offered refunds or exchanges for fans that purchased tickets for the meet and greet.

The relationship between MJF and Tony Khan is said to have frayed in recent months, with MJF upset about his contract situation with the company. MJF has been vocal about becoming a free agent in 2024 and news earlier in the month stated that he was going to to jump ship to WWE.

MJF has been with AEW since its existence began in 2019. He’s been feuding with Wardlow since AEW Revolution. The match at Double or Nothing is their first in AEW.

Double or Nothing airs live tonight on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Matches on the show include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, and more.

