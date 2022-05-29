Jeff Jarrett’s new title in WWE revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Jarrett will inherit his new WWE role starting this week. Reports indicated that Jarrett secured a high level job with the company, but the role has officially been revealed as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

PWInsider is reporting that Jarrett will hit the road beginning this week in his new position.

Jarrett is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion, WCW World Champion, and Impact Wrestling World Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Next week is WWE’s go-home week for the Hell in a Cell PPV in Chicago. Matches for the show include Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

