News Ticker

Jeff Jarrett’s new title in WWE revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 29, 2022

Jeff Jarrett gets new role with WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Jarrett will inherit his new WWE role starting this week. Reports indicated that Jarrett secured a high level job with the company, but the role has officially been revealed as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

PWInsider is reporting that Jarrett will hit the road beginning this week in his new position.

Jarrett is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion, WCW World Champion, and Impact Wrestling World Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Next week is WWE’s go-home week for the Hell in a Cell PPV in Chicago. Matches for the show include Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Randy Orton injury update

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*