Randy Orton injury update

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, WWE gave the first official word as to the nature of Randy Orton injury that has kept him out of action since losing the Raw Tag Team Championship to The Usos last week.

On Smackdown, WWE announced that Orton was seeking opinions from neurosurgeons and spine surgeons to diagnose how bad the injury is and how to treat it moving forward.

After the WWE Tag Team Championship match last week on Smackdown, Orton and his partner, Riddle, were viciously attacked by The Bloodline. The attack left both men laying. There is no indication as to whether the injury update is part of storyline or if Orton is dealing with something legitimate.

RK-Bro are two-time tag team champions. The first won the titles at last year’s Summerslam. With Orton out, Riddle teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE did not announce a timetable for a potential Randy Orton return.

