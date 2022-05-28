AEW star comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW star, Ruby Soho, said she adores both Sasha Banks and Naomi and that she’s understanding of the duo walking out of Monday Night Raw because it’s what they felt they needed to do.

Soho spoke to CBS Sports ahead of her Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal match against Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage and commented in detail about the situation with Banks, Naomi, and WWE.

“I’m a very firm believer in everybody’s career and everybody’s experiences are different,” Soho said. “No matter what company you work for, no matter who you are or what level you feel like you’re on or what level people portray you to be on, I feel like everyone’s experiences are different. I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they’re experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do.

“But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people. And I adore them. So whatever they felt like they needed to do, I understand. Everybody handles things differently. Everybody has different experiences. So until you’re in the shoes of that person, you can’t always say what you would do. It’s definitely one of those things where I’m glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I’m always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that’s what they felt like they needed to do. 100%.”

Soho went on to win the match against Statlander and will face Britt Baker in the women’s Owen Hart Tournament finals at Double or Nothing.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV on Sunday May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Matches announced for the show include C.M. Punk vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

