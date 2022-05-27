SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-A really hot segment to open the show this week with Wardlow and MJF. This was exactly what it needed to be. It teased Wardlow getting his hands on MJF, but not quite doing it – leaning right into the anticipation in the audience for that to happen.

-My hope is Tony Khan goes full on with Wardlow at Double or Nothing. He’s got momentum right now that isn’t easily generated. Losing to MJF isn’t bad, but it will undoubtedly slow that authentic moment that he has. A win for Wardlow that protects MJF could have a similar effect. To me, this is Wardlow wins. Wardlow wins clean. Wardlow wins after many, many powerbombs.

-Will Chris Jericho make it to the PPV event on Sunday? Surely, he was arrested for SHOOTING A FIREBALL into the face of a backstage producer, right?

-Also, regarding Jericho. The guy is going to do it again. He’s going to get “I’m a wizard” over and it’s a line that has no business getting over. Much like “the list.” Who in their right mind thought that would work? Jericho has a special talent as not anyone could successfully accomplish what he does with this material.

-AEW just can’t get out of their own way with the build for Adam Page vs. C.M. Punk. If you are going to do a split crowd babyface vs. babyface match, you do it by both guys staying good guys. Respectful, but intense and competitive. That’s the story. What AEW has put together is a series of segments in which Punk and Page look like jerks and therefore turn off certain parts of the fan base. It’s a miss.

-As for C.M. Punk, he’s likely winning the title on Sunday. Has Tony Khan gotten the most out of that chase? Punk winning a world title again is a big deal that there’s money in, but only if framed the right way. This wasn’t.

-I liked the brawl between Jericho Appreciation Society and team Blackpool Combat Club. A taste of Anarchy in the Arena, while getting heat on the heels. Simple, but efficient.

-Hello United Empire. The build to Forbidden Door has begun with Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan appearing on Dynamite. Do we have the team FTR will be facing at the event right here? Looks like it.

-Matt Hardy may have cut his best promo to date in AEW on this week’s Dynamite. Hardy was fired up, clear, confident, and smooth in articulating the narrative of his upcoming match with The Young Bucks. Jeff Hardy sprinkled some nice material on top and the end result was a promo that told the story of these two teams and sold the match. The Young Bucks being on this show would have helped further build, but a less is more thing is happening here too. What else do you say that The Hardys didn’t cover?

-The triple threat between Ricky Starks, Swerve Strickland, and Jungle Boy went about as expected. A crazy pace, but very little psychology. This likely will be the formula for the tag team title match on Sunday that involves these wrestlers.

-I’m sorry, but Britt Baker should not have beaten Toni Storm. What does Baker gain by winning that match and winning the tournament? Not much. A feather in the cap, but it doesn’t do anything to her spot in the division. She’s already on top. Storm needed a big win to get her on that level. Khan may look back on this and want it back.

-A really good, stiff wrestling match between Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe. Joe vs. Adam Cole at the PPV on Sunday will likely be even better if given the time. Let’s hope they get it.

