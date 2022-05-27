News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issues #174 (5-16-92) and #175 (5-21-92) of the PWTorch including Bill Watts hired as new V.P., Torch Talk with Watts, WarGames ‘92 review, more (182 min.)

May 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the kick off the twentieth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing tons of WCW news across two Torch issues, which include all the details on the Bill Watts hiring, what it means for the company moving forward, Watts speaking with Wade in the latest installment of the Torch Talk, a full WarGames ‘92 recap and review, and much more.

