AEW has added two new matches to Double or Nothing on Sunday night.

First, Darby Allin will face Kyle O’Reilly in a singles match. In addition, Paige VanZant will make her pro wrestling debut in a six person tag team match. VanZant will team with Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky against Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian. Both matches were made official on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

The women’s Owen Hart Tournament finals are set for Double or Nothing as well. On Rampage this week, Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander to punch her ticket to the finals. Soho will face Baker and the winner will be the first women’s Owen Hart Tournament winner.

In the men’s tournament, Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O’Reilly on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and will face Adam Cole in the men’s final.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV on Sunday May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matches on the show include C.M. Punk vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the Women’s World Championship, Wardlow vs. MJF, Anarchy in the Arena, Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship, and more.

