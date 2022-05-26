SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The final for the first-ever men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is set for Double or Nothing.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the semifinals in the Owen Hart Tournament men’s bracket. He’ll face Adam Cole in the finals at the PPV on Sunday night. In the women’s bracket, Britt Baker defeated Toni Storm and will head to the finals on Sunday against either Ruby Soho or Red Velvet. Soho and Baker have crossed paths before in the Dynamite main event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

To reach the finals, Joe beat John Morrison and O’Reilly. Baker defeated Maki Itoh and Storm.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV on Sunday May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Matches on the card include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Jurassic Express vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team Championships, Wardlow vs. MJF, and more.

