Tony Khan talks major matches at Double or Nothing

Tony Khan spoke highly of two major matches that are scheduled for the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event on Sunday night.

Khan joined the AEW Unrestricted Podcast this week and talked about Double or Nothing including the C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page main event for the AEW World Championship and the dream match between The Young Bucks and The Hardy’s.

“C.M. Punk has really earned this #1 contender spot, and I think that’s what’s so great about this run he’s on,” Khan said. He’s really built up to this big match…now we have a main event – it’s like two trains that are gonna collide.

“It’s interesting because they have similar styles,” Tony Khan said of The Young Bucks and The Hardys. “They’re brother tag teams, they represent two of the great tag teams across, really, two generations, but in this case it’s not a matchup where it’s two people coming together for the first time. They know each other very well, but it’s the first time they’ve met under these circumstances on the biggest stage.”

Double or Nothing air live on PPV on Sunday May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In addition to Punk vs. Page and Hardys vs. Bucks, other announced matches include Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Wardlow vs. MJF, and The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz.

