Double or Nothing PPV event to air in select movie theaters

AEW Double or Nothing will air live on PPV over the weekend, but also in select movie theaters. On Monday afternoon, the company announced a partnership with Joe Hand Promotions.

“Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. “AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new non traditional venues like movie theaters to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theaters across the U.S.”

Double or Nothing will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday May 29. Matches on the card include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, MJF vs. Wardlow, the finals of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament matches, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, a triple threat match for the AEW Tag Team Titles with Jurassic Express defending against Team Taz and Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee, and more.

You can find available theaters to watch the show here.

