Pat McAfee calls Sasha Banks and Naomi situation “very fascinating”

Pat McAfee has broken his silence regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. On Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke about the situation, calling it “very fascinating.

“The Sasha and Naomi thing? That was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live there,” McAfee said regarding Michael Cole’s remarks on Banks and Naomi leaving the company during Friday’s episode of Smackdown. “I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue. This is very fascinating to me. She’s (Sasha Banks) is a superstar talent. They were our champions. What happened? I honestly have no idea what to believe in this whole thing. They keep me out of the loop with everything. I have no f***ing idea. While Cole was doing his thing, I was very fascinated. Like, what is going on? I wish I had more answers for people, but it’s like I feel like you (fans) know more than I do. Literally, as it was happening I was like ‘oh, god damn.'”

The Sasha & Naomi situation is FASCINATING#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vPKkm8ifYN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2022

McAfee is the color commentator next to Michael Cole for Smackdown on Fox. He wrestled Austin Theory and Vince McMahon at this year’s WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas.

Banks and Naomi walked out during last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. They were both suspended indefinitely and stripped of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

