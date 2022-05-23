Roman Reigns confirms lighter WWE live event schedule

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns will work a lighter WWE schedule on the heels of signing a new contract with the company.

After Sunday’s Sunday Stunner event, Reigns addressed the crowd in Cedar Rapids and confirmed the reported news.

“From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of ya’ll,” Reigns said to the crowd. “I obviously had the internet talking last week or the week before that. I’m not going to be doing too many live events like these, on Sundays, going forward. So, this could be my last one.”

Reigns recently signed a new deal with WWE that allows him to work less dates, both live events and television events included. He was pulled from the Hell in a Cell PPV on June 5 in Chicago, but is lined up for PLE appearances throughout the summer, including Money in the Bank, Summerslam, and the WWE UK stadium show in September.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 600 days. Reigns appeared on this week’s episode of Smackdown and helped The Usos beat RK-Bro to become unified tag team champions.

