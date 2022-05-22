VIP AUDIO 5/22 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including a rant about perhaps worst go-home show WWE’s ever done, first reaction to Raw going three hours, Wellness Testing pros and cons, Wade’s first wrestling card memories, more (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The May 16, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format with these topics covered in depth: Is “kayfabe” so dead that it’s not worth even trying to present a realistic product anymore? Why do people complain about John Cena’s push, but think Roode needs a stronger push as champ?

•The May 17, 2012 episode features a look at one of potentially most pivotal news days in years as WWE announces expansion of Raw to three hours plus TNA is taking Impact live every week. Plus other notes on the NXT tapings tonight with major changes and Jim Ross back announcing, plus notes on Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle’s future, a TNA cutback, and more.

•The May 18, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Will WWE blame falling ratings now on the expansion to three hours, how might three hour Raw affect WWE Network, is Carlos Colon a Hall of Fame candidate, is the Wellness Testing making WWE better or worse than in previous eras, and more.

•The May 19, 2012 episode features the analysis of Smackdown with several rants explaining why Friday’s show may have been one of the worst go-home shows before a PPV in modern pro wrestling history.

•The May 20, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Keller’s first live wrestling card, do wrestling announcers and referees do other things besides those jobs, more on the new set-up with NXT being produced at a college, was Lord Alfred Hayes any good, could Curt Hennig have been a bigger star if he never left the WWF and returned to the AWA before WrestleMania 1.

•The May 21, 2012 episode features a rundown and analysis of Raw including Big Show explains why he turned, Cena explains why he didn’t pin Laurinaitis sooner, Cole explains why Show wasn’t fired for interfering, and more PPV fallout.

•The May 22, 2012 episode features a look at the latest headlines including these topics: Raw ratings analysis, Ric Flair gone from TNA, Laurinaitis’s error, Cruiserweight rumblings for WWE, WCW Top 10 Stars list analysis, Rock, Brazil, SD spoilers, and more.

