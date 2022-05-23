SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions has been announced by WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett, will join Austin on the next episode that arrives on Peacock on June 3.

Jarrett entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion. Jarrett won the WCW World Championship during his stint with that company.

Jeff Jarrett also was a prominent fixture in TNA/Impact Wrestling throughout this career. He helped found the company in 2002 and held the world title six times.

Austin’s most recent guest on the Broken Skull Sessions was Bully Ray of The Dudley Boyz. This adds to a weekend of new content on Peacock in the first weekend of June for WWE. Saturday June 4 is NXT In Your House, featuring Bron Breakker vs. Joey Gacy for the NXT Championship and Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the North American Championship.

Sunday June 5 is the Hell in a Cell event from Chicago. Announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

