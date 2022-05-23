SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to Hell in a Cell on June 5.

Coming out of last week’s cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos, Lashley is scheduled to issue an “Almighty” challenge to both Omos and MVP. Lashley won the cage match last week when Omos threw him through the steel cage and to the floor. Both men have been feuding since WrestleMania 38. Lashley leads their match series 2-1.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled for in-ring action this week as well. Rhodes will face The Miz in singles competition. Rhodes beat Miz in his first Raw match back in WWE since leaving the company in 2016.

Becky Lynch is going to address Asuka this week after Asuka defeated her last week to become the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. Asuka is scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the title at Hell in a Cell. Lynch and Asuka collided against each other last week after the six pack challenge number one contender match was scrapped due to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the show. They had creative differences with the company and left. Both have been indefinitely suspended and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships they held are now vacant.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces next guest on Broken Skull Sessions