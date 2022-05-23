New Japan Pro Wrestling to allow crowd vocalization in June?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling may be inching toward a return of vocal crowd cheers from it’s audience.

During the Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament broadcast on May 22, english announcer Kevin Kelly revealed that rumors circulating are that the crowds may be able to utilize vocal reactions at New Japan shows for the first time since the pandemic shut the company down in March of 2020. New Japan was one of the first companies to allow fans to return to shows, but those fans have only been able to clap and stomp in reaction to what happens in the ring.

“Rumors, if they’re true, we could be hearing some vocalization from the audience starting in June,” Kelly said. “No official word yet, but I have a feeling that when we hear more than just clapping from the crowd it’s going to be quite partisan for El Desperado.”

Kelly brought up the news and the vocalization of the audience while discussing Desperado’s surge in popularity. On the night six, May 22 show, Desperado defeated Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta. This is Wheeler’s first appearance in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Yuta is contracted to AEW and is the sole AEW talent in the tournament. New Japan and AEW are set for a Forbidden Door super show in Chicago on June 26

