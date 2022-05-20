SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended from WWE indefinitely after walking out of Monday Night Raw. Michael Cole announced the news during this week’s episode of Smackdown. Cole announced that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, held by Banks and Naomi, have been vacated.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw after disliking creative direction around their run as tag team champions. Both women were scheduled to be involved in a six pack challenge match with Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Reports indicate that Naomi was scheduled to win that match and Banks was slotted to face Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the same event.

On Smackdown, Cole addressed the situation saying, “I want to talk about what happened this past Monday night, when Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down,” Cole said. “The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during Monday Night Raw.

“They were supposed to take part in the main event. The six pack challenge, where the winner would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Sasha and Naomi took the tag team championships into the office of our Head of Talent Relations, left them there and then promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow Superstars. So, because of what Sasha and Naomi did this past Monday night, they’ve been suspended indefinitely. We will have a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

Banks and Naomi have not commented on the walkout.

CATCH-UP: SPOILER: Summer opponents for Roman Reigns reportedly set