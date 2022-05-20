News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #173 of the PWTorch (5-14-92) including Wade’s preview of WrestleWar ‘92 and its poor build, tons of WCW discussion, an update on Sid and the WWF, Part III of the Torch Talk with Jim Ross, more (123 min.)

May 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the nineteenth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing Wade’s preview of WrestleWar ‘92 and his thoughts on how poorly it’s been booked, a ton of WCW discussion, an update on Sid’s WWF suspension and what could be next, a WWF TV taping with 38 (!) matches, the latest portion of Jim Ross’s Torch Talk, and much more.

