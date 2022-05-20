News Ticker

AEW announces major additions to Double or Nothing PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 20, 2022

AEW adds majjor matches added to Double Or Nothing
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
AEW has announced two major matches for Double or Nothing.

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Cargill is undefeated in AEW and is the first-ever TBS Champion. She won the title after winning a tournament at the beginning of the year.

In addition to the TBS Championship match, The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys was also made official for the show. Both teams have crossed paths on Dynamite in various ways. This week on Dynamite, The Bucks attacked The Hardys after Jeff Hardy lost his main event match to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV on May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Other matches for the event include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the Women’s World Championship, Jurassic Express vs. Team Tax vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee for the Tag Team Championships, and more.

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley set for return to GCW

