AEW announces major additions to Double or Nothing PPV event

AEW has announced two major matches for Double or Nothing.

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Cargill is undefeated in AEW and is the first-ever TBS Champion. She won the title after winning a tournament at the beginning of the year.

In addition to the TBS Championship match, The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys was also made official for the show. Both teams have crossed paths on Dynamite in various ways. This week on Dynamite, The Bucks attacked The Hardys after Jeff Hardy lost his main event match to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

ELITE vs DELETE! A Tag Team Dream Match is set for #AEWDoN Double or Nothing as the @youngbucks face #TheHardys @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND LIVE on PPV from Las Vegas, NV on Sunday May 29! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (international) pic.twitter.com/d6UNyOtQ2E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2022

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV on May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Other matches for the event include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the Women’s World Championship, Jurassic Express vs. Team Tax vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee for the Tag Team Championships, and more.

