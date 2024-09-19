FREE PODCAST 9/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Sparse Grand Slam line-up and evaluate the build for Darby-Mox and Danielson-Nigel, on-site report, viewers interaction (166 min.)

News Ticker

September 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling reporter/analyst Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite including the thin line-up for Grand Slam, and whether AEW convinced people to watch next week. Also, reaction to Ricochet’s push so far, Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, the main event six-man tag, the latest with Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, and more with live caller, chat room, and mailbag interaction.

