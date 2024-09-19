VIP AUDIO 9/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Bucks & Okada vs. Fletcher & Takeshita & Ospreay, Cassidy vs. Jericho, Moxley-Darby follow-up, Yuta follow-up, Grand Slam hype, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher & KonsukeTakeshita & Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho, Grand Slam hype including follow-up with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, a Hangman Page promo, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO