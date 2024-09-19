NXT Ratings Report (9/17): Did CM Punk advertised appearance make a difference in viewership? Key metrics, comparisons to last year, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (9/17) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 677,000 viewers, compared to 628,000 the prior week and the 631,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 605,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 824,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 730,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 688,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 661,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.21 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.09 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante Adonis

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary – Tag Team match

No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander – Tag Team match

Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen

C.M. Punk to appear

