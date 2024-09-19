AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/18): Viewership and historical comparisons for episode featuring Bucks & Okada vs. Ospreay & Takeshita & Fletcher, Cassidy vs. Jericho, plus Moxley-Darby follow-up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (9/18) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 687,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics, compared to 716,000 the prior week and the 660,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 697,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 987,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 987,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 1.039 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.007 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.22 rating, compared to 0.21 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.22.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.36 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.32.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.34 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

The announced matches and segments were…

The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

