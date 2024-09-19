FREE PODCAST 9/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay discuss Brock vs. Kofi on Oct. 4, Seth vs. Fiend at HIAC, NXT’s debut on USA, Omega saying NXT wrestler are opening match guys, Mailbag (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Johnny Fairplay, a former personal assistant to Roddy Piper, standout personality from CBS “Survivor,” former TNA manager, and current podcaster on “Survivor.” They discuss key topics of the week and answer listener questions from the Mailbag including these topics: The NXT premiere on USA Network and what NXT’s prospects now are to compete with AEW, Kenny Omega’s stinging comments that NXT headliners are opening match wrestlers in AEW, the prospects for Kofi Kingston when he defends against Brock Lesnar on Smackdown on Oct. 4 on Fox, should WWE turn Brock Lesnar heel, is a heel Roman Reigns pro wrestling’s next difference-making breakout star, The Fiend challenging Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell and how WWE can deliver a satisfying finish with so much at stake for both wrestlers, and a variety of other topics from the Mailbag such as whether WWE is doing too many copout finishes, is Full Sail atmosphere going to hold back NXT’s wrestlers seeming major league, and more.

