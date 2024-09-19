VIP AUDIO 8/19 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: (Pt. 1 of 2) Peteani & Furlow look back at WCW Bash at the Beach 1994 including Regal vs. Badd, Austin vs. Steamboat, Hogan vs. Flair, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of the latest Pro Wrestling Then and Now, long-time PWTorch.com VIP reader and listener Kylin Furlow returns to Then and Now to discuss not one, but two shows from 1994 WCW. In part one they discuss Bash at the Beach, where Hulk Hogan debuted in WCW and challenged Ric Flair for the WCW Championship. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat challenged “Stunning” Steve Austin for the U.S. Championship. Those matches along with the rest of the card are broken down, plus there’s discussion about Wade’s rating of the show including his thoughts on Steve Austin back in this period.

