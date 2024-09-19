VIP AUDIO 8/19 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: (Pt. 2 of 2) Peteani & Furlow look back at WCW Fall Brawl 1994 including Regal vs. Badd, Duggan vs. Austin, Vader vs. Guardian Angel, Vader vs. Sting, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of the latest Pro Wrestling Then and Now, Kylin Furlow and Frank Peteani discuss WCW Fall Brawl, the follow-up to Bash at the Beach discussed in part one. They break down the entire card, which includes a rematch of Lord Steven Regal vs. Johnny B. Badd for the TV Championship, a triangle match between Vader, the Guardian Angel, and Sting whose rules were not clear to the audience, an awful U.S. Championship title change from Steve Austin to “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and the main event WarGames match between Dusty and Dustin Rhodes and the Nasty Boys vs. The Stud Stable (Bunkhouse Buck, Arn Anderson, Terry Funk, and Col. Robert Parker).

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO